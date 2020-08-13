Fire causes damage to Collins Drive apartment complex

SIDNEY — The cause of a Wednesday evening fire at the Collins Drive apartment complex is still undetermined, according the Sidney Fire Department.

Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 2315 Collins Drive on the report of a structure fire at 7:14 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2020,

On arrival, firefighters had a three story apartment complex with nothing showing. Upon investigation firefighters found a smoldering fire in the kitchen behind the wall.

Firefighters confirmed all occupants were out of the fire apartment with the assistance of Sidney Police officers; all other occupants were asked to leave their apartments.

The fire was quickly extinguished and only fire damage was to this apartment, a Sidney Fire press release confirmed.

Maintenance work was completed in this area earlier in the day and could be a possible cause for the fire. At this time, it is undetermined if this was the cause of the fire.

The property is owned by Northwood Village LLC. The total loss for the fire is around $3,000.

There were no injuries.

“The occupant called the property manager prior to calling 911. Please remember to call 9-1-1 first, then notify all other necessary contacts. Remember, fires spread quickly, so be sure to dial 9-1-1 upon any suspicion of a fire,” Assistant Fire Chief Eric P. Barhorst said in the press release.