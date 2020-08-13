American Water Resources not affiliated with city

SIDNEY — City of Sidney residents are advised American Water Resources is not affiliated with the city.

Sidney residents may receive notices in the mail from a company called American Water Resources (AWR) offering water and sewer line service coverage. The company indicates that it offers water service line coverage at a special introductory rate and that they use local, independent contractors for repair services.

Residents of Sidney are advised the city is not affiliated with nor can the city of Sidney staff provide a recommendation on using AWR. Sidney residents are not required to sign an agreement with this company for repair services.

The Better Business Bureau recommends consumers review the water and sewer service line coverage details to be sure they understand the conditions under which their service plan applies. Coverage details and exclusions can be obtained by calling 1-855-800-5195 or by accessing the following website: www.awrusa.com.