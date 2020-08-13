The grand champion market lamb and more

Brady McCumons won Grand Champion Junior Holstein at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Brady-McCumons-Grand-Champion-Junior-Holstein..jpg Brady McCumons won Grand Champion Junior Holstein at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Blake Greiwe won Grand Champion Ayshire and Reserve Champion Jersey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Blake-Greiwe-Grand-Champion-Ayshire-Reserve-Champion-Jersey.jpg Blake Greiwe won Grand Champion Ayshire and Reserve Champion Jersey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Austin Borchers won Grand Champion Senior Holstein at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Austin-Borchers-Grand-Champion-Senior-Holstein.jpg Austin Borchers won Grand Champion Senior Holstein at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Abby Burkett won First Place Intermediate Modeling and Best Overall at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Abby-Burkett-First-Place-Intermediate-Modeling-and-Best-Overall.jpg Abby Burkett won First Place Intermediate Modeling and Best Overall at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Aubrey Baker won Senior Lamb Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Aubrey-Baker-Senior-Lamb-Showmanship-Champion.jpg Aubrey Baker won Senior Lamb Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Aubree Topp won Grand Champion Shorthorn at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Aubree-Topp-Grand-Champion-Shorthorn..jpg Aubree Topp won Grand Champion Shorthorn at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Abby Burkett, right, won Champion Pen of Two Lambs at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Abby-Burkett-Champion-Pen-of-Two-Lambs.jpg Abby Burkett, right, won Champion Pen of Two Lambs at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Brendan Serr won Grand Champion Market Lamb and Junior Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.