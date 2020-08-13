Best ewe and more

Logan Hollenbacher won Reserve Champion Senior Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Logan-Hollenbacher-Reserve-Champion-Senior-Holstein-Intermediate-Showmanship-Champion.jpg Logan Hollenbacher won Reserve Champion Senior Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photo

Lane Greiwe won Champion Senior Showman – Overall Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Lane-Greiwe-Champion-Senior-Showman-Overall-Showman-of-Showmen.jpg Lane Greiwe won Champion Senior Showman – Overall Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photo

Kinley Topp won Grand Champion Brown Swiss at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Kinley-Topp-Grand-Champion-Brown-Swiss.jpg Kinley Topp won Grand Champion Brown Swiss at the 2020 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photo

Harry and Jan Noah were inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Jan-and-Harry-Noah-4-H-Hall-of-Fame.jpg Harry and Jan Noah were inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame at the 2020 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photo

Jade Laux won Grand Champion Jersey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Jade-Laux-Grand-Champion-Jersey.jpg Jade Laux won Grand Champion Jersey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photo

Ethan Hollenbacher won Champion Junior Showmanship – Best Jr. Holstein Showman at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Ethan-Hollenbacher-Champion-Junior-Showmanship-Best-Jr.-Holstein-Showman..jpg Ethan Hollenbacher won Champion Junior Showmanship – Best Jr. Holstein Showman at the 2020 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photo

Eliza Gariety won First Place Senior Modeling at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Eliza-Gariety-First-Place-Senior-Modeling.jpg Eliza Gariety won First Place Senior Modeling at the 2020 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photo

Cortney Copeland won Best Overall Ewe in Breeding Sheep Show at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.