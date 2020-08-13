Best ewe and more
Logan Hollenbacher won Reserve Champion Senior Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Lane Greiwe won Champion Senior Showman – Overall Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Kinley Topp won Grand Champion Brown Swiss at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Harry and Jan Noah were inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Jade Laux won Grand Champion Jersey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Ethan Hollenbacher won Champion Junior Showmanship – Best Jr. Holstein Showman at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Eliza Gariety won First Place Senior Modeling at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Cortney Copeland won Best Overall Ewe in Breeding Sheep Show at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.