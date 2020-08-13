Rayna Huddleston won Overall Best Construction and Outstanding of the Day Clothing Project at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Courtesy photo
Mikayla Hensley won Creative Writing Best Overall Senior and Best of Show at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Courtesy photo
Maycee Kipker won First Place Modeling Junior at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Courtesy photo
Maximillian Schulze won Grand Champion Guernsey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Courtesy photo
Madelyn Topp won Reserve Grand Champion Holstein at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Courtesy photo
Marie Schulze won Reserve Grand Champion Guernsey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Courtesy photo
Preston Serr won Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Intermediate Showmanship Champion and Overall Sheep Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Courtesy photo
Reserve champion lamb and more
