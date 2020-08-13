Reserve champion lamb and more

Rayna Huddleston won Overall Best Construction and Outstanding of the Day Clothing Project at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Mikayla Hensley won Creative Writing Best Overall Senior and Best of Show at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Maycee Kipker won First Place Modeling Junior at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Maximillian Schulze won Grand Champion Guernsey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Madelyn Topp won Reserve Grand Champion Holstein at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Marie Schulze won Reserve Grand Champion Guernsey at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Preston Serr won Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Intermediate Showmanship Champion and Overall Sheep Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.