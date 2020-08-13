Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:32 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Katelyn F. Nation, 23, Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-6:23 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Police are investigating a receiving stolen property, in which a vehicle was recovered.

-10:30 a.m.: OVI refusal breath with prior DUI. Dustin J. Beard, 37, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

-9:28 a.m.: theft. The theft of $315 was reported stolen in the 900 block of Park Street.

-8:34 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 300 block of East State Street, during which a Taurus Chrome handgun with black clips, valued at $350, and a grey pair shoes with pink laces.

-5:04 a.m.: driving under the influence. Randi J. Brown, 34, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

TUESDAY

-6:34 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Venom Diamondback bicycle, valued at $150, was reported stolen from the bike rack in front of the Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-5:11 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mandy Lhamon, 34, and Nathan Lhamon, 35, both of Sidney, were each served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Allison R. Wolaver, 24, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:23 p.m.

Wolaver was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she ran the red light at County Road 25A and hit the vehicle turning north onto state Route 29 on a green arrow that was driven by Michael A. Cook, 58, of Sidney. According to the police report, it was found that the vehicle Wolaver was driving was reported stolen by Bellefontaine Police.

• Chong Chang, 83, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:25 p.m.

Chang was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she attempted to change lanes from the left to the right lane and struck an eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 in the middle driver’s side.

The other vehicle was driven by Teresa Vanhoos, 60, of Jackson Center.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

