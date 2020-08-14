125 years

August 14, 1895

J.O. Amos will deliver a lecture in the M.E. Church at Botkins Saturday evening under the auspices of the Epworth League. His subject will be “Mexico compared with the United States.”

Considerable objection has been raised to the manner in which the children conducted themselves in the court square a few nights ago during a concert given by the band. Tomorrow night at the concert noise will not be tolerated, and the children will be looked after by the proper authorities unless they preserve order.

100 years ago

August 14, 1920

An unknown bandit about 4 o’clock this afternoon held up and robbed Jesse O’Donnell, driver of the Troy Milk and Butter Company at a lonely spot on the tow path road along the canal, leading to the old fertilizing plant south of Troy. After robbing the young man, the bandit made his escape by running across the field and catching a Baltimore and Ohio freight train.

75 years ago

August 14, 1945

Plans for Sidney and Shelby County observance of V-J day, when it is officially announced, were completed at a special meeting of civic and military leaders held last evening. Present plans call for a parade to be held during the early evening hours and a special dedication program at the war memorial in the northwest corner of the public square and a speaking program on the court house steps. Chairman Hemmert appointed Henry Thaman and Arthur Tremain to act as marshalls for the parade.

50 years ago

August 14, 1970

Jim Brentlinger, president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club, and Herb Schlater, chairman for the club’s annual Chicken Barbecue, announce that tickets for the Labor Day event at the fairgrounds are on sale and available from any member of the Kiwanis Club “This will be our 17th annual barbecue,” Schlater advised, “and we’re expecting a bigger turnout this year than ever before. A lot of previous customers tell us that it is worth the price of a ticket just to watch the Kiwanians man the long barbecue pit, but we’re not counting on that to sell tickets,” Schlater added.

25 years ago

August 14, 1995

Sidney City Council will conduct a special workshop meeting Monday featuring a public input session about the planned development of Hoewisher Road as a major thoroughfare. The development of Hoewisher Road as a major thoroughfare has been an element of the city’s comprehensive plan since 1957. If Hoewisher Road is developed as envisioned in that plan, vehicles would be able to travel from Riverside Drive (Ohio 47) to Fair Road, via Hoewisher Road and Fourth Avenue on a continuous roadway.

———

Five scholarships were presented at the Ninth Annual Sidney-Shelby County Black Achiever’s Awards ceremony recently. Recipients this year were: Carmen Haynes, Donita Harger, Jason Klanderud, Monique Williams and Pinetta Wiggins.

———

BOTKINS – When he left the Russia Local School District to become Logan County School Superintendent, Steve Miller commented that he was going to miss daily contact with students. Six months into his new job, he realized how much he missed them. Miller seized the opportunity to return to administration of a small school district by applying for the superintendent post at Botkins Local School District, which became available as a result of the retirement of longtime Superintendent Jim Degen.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

