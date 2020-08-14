Jackson Township to appoint new trustee

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Township Trustee Larry Sprague died suddenly Aug. 8. He had served as a trustee for 28 years and had been re-elected in November to another four-year term.

The township trustees must fill his seat by appointment. Those eligible to apply for the appointment are U.S. citizens and residents of Jackson Township, registered to vote, 18 years or older, with valid driver’s licenses.

Interested people may apply by sending a letter of intent and/or resumé by Aug. 31 to Diane Frank, Jackson Township Fiscal Officer, 21471 Wise Road, Jackson Center, OH 45334.

A special meeting of the township trustees will be held on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Township Building, 17555 State Route 65 N, Jackson Center, Ohio.