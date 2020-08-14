Grand Champion Trail in Hand and more

Aiden Brautigam won Grand Champion Beef Feeder at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Aiden-Brautigam-Grand-Champion-Beef-Feeder.jpg Aiden Brautigam won Grand Champion Beef Feeder at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Aiden Brautigam won Reserve Grand Champion Beef Breeding at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Aiden-Brautigam-Reserve-Grand-Champion-Beef-Breeding.jpg Aiden Brautigam won Reserve Grand Champion Beef Breeding at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Amy Briggs won Best of Class Dozen Eggs at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Amy-Briggs-Best-of-Class-Dozen-Eggs.jpg Amy Briggs won Best of Class Dozen Eggs at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Amy Briggs won Poultry Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Amy-Briggs-Poultry-Intermediate-Showmanship-Champion.jpg Amy Briggs won Poultry Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Amy Briggs won Standard Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Amy-Briggs-Standard-Best-of-Class.jpg Amy Briggs won Standard Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Carson Shoffner, left, won Reserve Single Broiler and Avery Shoffner won Grand Single Broiler at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Avery-and-Carson-Shoffner-Grand-and-Reserve-Single-Broiler.jpg Carson Shoffner, left, won Reserve Single Broiler and Avery Shoffner won Grand Single Broiler at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Avery Shoffner won Bantam Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Avery-Shoffner-Bantam-Best-of-Class.jpg Avery Shoffner won Bantam Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cade Allison won Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Cade-Allison-Reserve-Grand-Champion-Single-Fryer.jpg Cade Allison won Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Sophia Brewer won Grand Champ Equitation on the Flat – Grand Champion Trail in Hand – Reserve Grand Ranch Pleasure and Reserve Grand Western Showanship at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.