On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include the certification of the Aug 4 special election; the status of the 2019 grant project with Westerheide Construction; law enforcement assistance; comp time policy; directives from the secretary of state dealing with CARES Act grant, HAVA grant, absentee application, registration, Independent petitions, drop box/curbside and absentee voting location.

Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities board

SIDNEY — Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities board will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at noon in person and via Zoom. Items on the agenda include

approval of June and July financial and accounts payable and administrative reports from Support Services director, Community Education and Outreach director, Early Childhood director and Early Intervention director.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The board will consider the request of James and Lori Frye for a conditional use permit for accessory structure square footage over 1,000-square-feet, listed in the zoning code, at 520 Arrowhead Drive, in the R-1, single family residence district.

The request of the Shelby County Commissioners for a variance to allow a fence with a height of 8 feet at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 700 Fair Road, in the R-1 single family residence district, will be considered.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. in Sidney High School’s auditorium, 1215 Campbell Road. The meeting will also be live streamed on You Tube.

Items on the agenda include transfer of funds from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund and capital projects fund; approval of the Sidney Schools lighting upgrade; approve an agreement for school resource officers for the 2020-21 school year; approve property fleet and liability insurance for the district; approve school fees; approve personnel as game helpers; and approve bus stops for the school year.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the Hardin-Houston School Media Center at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include approval of the monthly financial reports and expenditures for July 2020; personnel issues; and to approve various service contracts

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson center Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approval of changes, updates and new policies for the district; approve bus stops and bus routes; approve a memorandum of understanding to change the certified and classified negotiated agreements for the purpose of the employees in both groups foregoing their scheduled pay increases for the 2020-21 school year; accept a memorandum of understanding to change the administrative contracts for the purpose of the em0loyees to forgo their scheduled pay increases for the 2020-21 school year; and approving various personnel matters.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — the Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organization, Ohio School Facility update and curriculum and instruction; approve the student athlete handbook; approve the use of the grounds outside the high school for the Oktoberfest 10K; approve policy for protective face covering, remote learning plan, the time of contract day memorandum of understating with the Minster Teachers Association, appoint a delegate to the 2020 virtual OSBA Capital Conference and personnel items.

Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Aug 19 at 7 p.m. at the conference room and via teleconference.

Items on the agenda include financial, public health nursing and environmental health reports. Resignations and employment of employees is also on the agenda.

Jackson Township Trustees meeting date changed

JACKSON CENTER – Due to a scheduling conflict, the Jackson Township Trustees’ August meeting date, originally scheduled for Aug. 20, 2020, has been changed to Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 7 p.m.