Grand champion steer and more

Holly Barga won Grand Champion Beef Breeding and Beef Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Jayden Doseck won Reserve Grand Champion Pole Bending at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Jessie Abke won Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Leigha Larger won First Place Walk, Trot, Gait Horsemanship English or Western at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Lillian Aufderhaar, right, won Reserve Grand Champion Market Heifer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Maddox Abke won Junior Beef Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Tyler King won Grand Champion Pen of Broilers at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Ellie Pistone won Poultry Senior Showmanship Champion and Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Hayden Huelskamp won Grand Champion Market Cattle, Champion Beef Steer and Senior Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.