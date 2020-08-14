Grand champion single fryer and more

Michaela Ambos won Grand Champion Dairy Feeder at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Myles Platfoot won Grand Champion Market Heifer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Reilly Sommer won Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Broilers at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Richard Lyle won Standard Reserve Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Riley Huelskamp won Reserve Grand Champion Market Cattle, Reserve Champion Beef Steer and Beef Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Shelden Pohlman won Beef Champion Rate of Gain at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Maleah Kipker won Grand Champion Western Horsemanship, Grand Champion Trail and Reserve Champ Western Pleasure at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Reilly Sommer won Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.