125 years

August 15, 1895

A picnic in Cynthian Township last Saturday ended in a quarrel between some of the young men about one of the girls. The row soon became general between parties from Oran and Versailles. In the fight George Swob had his jaw broken and the bridge of his nose crushed by James Marker of Versailles. Several others were more or less bruised up.

100 years ago

August 15, 1920

Next Sunday afternoon fans will be seeing one of the best of the K.I.O. league teams in action at Lakeside Park when the famous Ludlow White Sox will make their first appearance here. This team is highly recommended and it is without a doubt one of the best which has ever been booked here.

This year the Ohio State fair will be 70 years old. The anniversary of this sterling institution, which throughout its long and honorable career has striven mightily for the betterment of agriculture, is to be fittingly observed at the coming exposition at Columbus, Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

75 years ago

August 15, 1945

At the Warner Bros. Ohio – Greer Garson, Gregory Peck and Lionel Barrymore in “The Valley of Decision.”

Governor Lausche today expanded his anti-gambling crusade by ordering all cubs, including Eagles, Elks and Moose lodges and country clubs to remove all slot machines from their premises or have them confiscated and destroyed.

50 years ago

August 15, 1970

PIQUA – State Historical Director Dan Porter has announced Sept. 13 as the date for the dedication of Piqua’s Historical Area including the Col. John Johnston farmhouse. The canal boat now under construction will be christened. Porter said it is doubtful that the canal boat will be ready for passengers.

FORT LORAMIE – The Point View Resort horseshoe pitchers held their weekly Thursday night double-elimination tournament here last evening. Marion Gibbs and Whitey Farley won four straight games to take first-place honors.

25 years ago

August 15, 1995

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) – Jerry Garcia, legendary leader of the Grateful Dead, died early today, Marin County Sheriff’s officials said. He was 53. He was found at 4:23 a.m. by a counselor at Serenity Knowles, a residential treatment center for drug addiction.

Scaffolding has been erected along the front and around the steeple of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fort Loramie for work crews doing what church pastor the Rev. Timothy Bunch said is a complete facelift of the front of the church.

Five Northwood School teachers received the Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award Thursday at an awards luncheon in Columbus. Lori Billing, Becki Given, Christina Eilerman, Stacy Hahn and Carol Thompson received the award. The Franklin B. Walter award is given each year to educators from each of the 16 Special Education Regional Resource Centers who have made extraordinary contributions to the education of students with disabilities.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

