One careflighted after golf cart crash

Sidney Police investigate a crash involving a golf cart tricked out to look like the General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger driven in the television series The Dukes of Hazzard. Four people were on the golf cart driving down Kossuth Street towards its intersection with Port Jefferson Road when the driver lost control of the golf cart. The vehicle overturned and slid down the road. One person sustained a head injury and was taken to Wilson Health and then Careflighted. The Sidney Fire Department responded to the crash.