Stammen retires from fire department

Sidney firefighter Doug Stammen, left, kisses his wife Robin Stammen, both of Sidney, shortly after Stammen’s retirement ceremony from the Sidney Fire Department after 29 years in the department. After the ceremony at Station 1 Stammen was driven to a retirement party on Quint 2. Both Stammen’s dad, Hershel Couch and grandpa Chester Steed were firefighters.