Republican party holds headqaurters under tent

Ariel Huffman, left, signs a Trump campaign volunteer interest and merchandise form as Shelby County Republican Party Campaign Chairman HR Pence, both of Sidney, offers a Trump wrist band to her under the Shelby County Republican Party campaign headquarters tent. The Republican Campaign headquarters was set-up next to the Gay Smith real estate office at 216 E Poplar St. on Saturday, August 15.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Central Committee Vice Chair John Adams hands a Trump sign to Ariel Huffman, both of Sidney.