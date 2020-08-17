Ariel Huffman, left, signs a Trump campaign volunteer interest and merchandise form as Shelby County Republican Party Campaign Chairman HR Pence, both of Sidney, offers a Trump wrist band to her under the Shelby County Republican Party campaign headquarters tent. The Republican Campaign headquarters was set-up next to the Gay Smith real estate office at 216 E Poplar St. on Saturday, August 15.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Central Committee Vice Chair John Adams hands a Trump sign to Ariel Huffman, both of Sidney.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Republican party holds headqaurters under tent
