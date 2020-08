2020 Miss Chick crowned

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_4715.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_4740.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_4787.jpg

Grace Carman, left, 19, daughter of Amy and Rob Carman, is crowned Miss Chick by the 2019 Queen, Courtney Batten, 20, both of Versailles, daughter of Suzanne and Chris Batten. The crowning was held at the old Versailles High School building on Saturday, August, 15. The Miss Chick contest was live streamed to limit possible COVID-19 exposure.