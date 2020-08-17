Dollar General assessing location near Port Jefferson

PORT JEFFERSON – As some Salem Township residents organize against a proposed Dollar General near Port Jefferson, the retailer said it wants to be a good neighbor in all the communities where it does business.

“We are currently in a due diligence phase to continue serving Shelby County residents with an affordable and convenient retail option on State Route 47,” a statement from Dollar General reads. “At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor. We believe the addition of each new Dollar General store represents positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve through the creation of local jobs and opportunities for employee development and career advancement, as well as through grants provided through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that positively impact literacy and education initiatives at schools, non-profits and libraries.”

Salem Township residents said they collected approximately 100 signatures against a proposed Dollar General store at 17617 State Route 47 near Port Jefferson. They’re not opposed to having a store in their community but don’t like that location because its proximity to Glen Cemetery, its proximity to long-established residences and concerns about increased traffic.

“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” Dollar General said in the statement. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”

Dollar General has more than 16,000 stores throughout the United States, including more than 800 in Ohio. In Shelby County, it has a store in Fort Loramie, a store in Houston and two stores in Sidney.

According to Dollar General, the potential store on state Route 47 would employ approximately six to 10 people.

The Salem Township trustees have scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Salem Township Building, 17500 State Route 47, Port Jefferson, about an application to rezone 17617 State Route 47 from residential to business.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

