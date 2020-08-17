35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-10 Monday morning. The last tme the department issued a report was on Aug. 14. The county’s total is 267.

The new cases since Friday include in age categories 10-19: four girls and two boys; 20s: five women and to men; 30s: four women and two men; 40s: two women and one man; 50s: two women and five men; 60s: two men; 80s: one woman and one man; and 90s: two women.

The health department is now including the zip codes of where people have tested positive for the virus.

Breakdown by zip codes includes: 154 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 28 cases; Botkins (45306) 14 cases; Conover (45317) 1 case; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 12 cases; Houston (45333) 14 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 14 cases; Maplewood (45340) four cases; Minster (45865) 15 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) one case; Russia (45363) four case.

As of Monday, 169 Shelby County residents have recovered, 94 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 7% are first responders./health care workers.

As of Aug. 17, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 338 total cases (302 confirmed and 36 probable),30 hospitalizations, 225 (67%) recovered cases, and seven deaths of COVID-19. Of the 338 cases, 207 cases are female (61%) and 131 cases are male (39%) with an average age of 48. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 327th case is a 20-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 328th case is a 19-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 329th case is an 85-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 330th case is a 20-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 331st case is a 66-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 332nd case is a 41-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 333rd case is a 32-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 334th case is a 56-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 335th case is an 18-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 336th case is a 61-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 337th case is an 18-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 338th case is a 50-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

Since July 17, there have been a total of 215 new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County. COVID-19 is community spread and affecting ALL areas of the county. The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) is pleading with the citizens of Auglaize County to take the precautions to protect themselves and those around them from the spread of COVID-19.

“We need cooperation from the public to slow the spread of the virus in our community,” the press release said.

Cases since July 17 include six people in the 0-10 age range, 20 in the 10-20 age range, 36 in the 20-30 age range, 28 in the 30-40 age range, 27 in the 40-50 age range, 37 in the 50-60 age range, 28 in the 60-70 age range, 12 in the 70-80 age range, 17 in the 80-90 age range and four in the 90-100 age range. Cases include 93 people from St. Marys, 58 from Wapakoneta, 24 from Minster, 18 from New Bremen, nine from Cridersville, five from Waynesfield, three from Botkins, four from New Knoxville and one from New Hampshire.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 136 cases in St. Marys; 89 cases in Wapakoneta; 36 cases in Minster; 33 cases in New Bremen; 23 cases in Cridersville; 11 cases in Waynesfield; three cases in Botkins; four cases in New Knoxville; one case in New Hampshire; one case in Uniopolis; and one case in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 921 positive cases with the addition of 10 new cases. Miami County has had 94 total hospitalizations, and 39 deaths. There are 720 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 477 positive cases with 52 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths, and 295 people have recovered. There are 151 active cases.

Logan County has had 191 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 125 recovered cases, 64 active cases and six current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 109,062 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 12,319 have been hospitalized with 2,786 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,832 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.