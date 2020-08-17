Semi driver will not be charged after investigation

SIDNEY — The driver of a semitrailer that struck a bicyclist on state Route 47 on July 28 will not be charged after an investigation was conducted, according to Sidney Police. The bicyclist later died at a hospital.

Jacqueline Bree North, 20, of Sidney, passed away on July 28 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

“Thanks to a tip from a citizen, detectives were able to locate the truck and identify the driver. Video from different sources shows the bicycle rider losing control of the bike and entering the roadway as the tractor trailer passes. In an interview with the driver of the tractor trailer, he had no idea the accident occurred,” Sidney Police Sgt. Rob Jameson’s press release said.

“This case has been reviewed with the city of Sidney prosecutor and no criminal or traffic charges will be brought against the driver of the tractor trailer,” the release said.

Sidney Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of Michigan Street at approximately 9:15 a.m. on July 28 on a report a female riding a bicycle may have been struck by a vehicle and was in critical condition, the original press release said.

A passerby in the area stopped and began life saving efforts until first responders arrived on the scene. Medics arrived on scene and transported the woman, later identified as North, to Wilson Health. North was then transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police officers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Through video obtained from one of the local businesses, it was learned North was struck by a westbound semitrailer. The semi then left the area and police began the search for the driver.

