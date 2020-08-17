Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-2:45 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was down across the road.
-1:19 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to a threat report in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.
-2:32 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report a man came to the door in the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township and said he was being chased.
SATURDAY
-9:22 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault at Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362.
-1:57 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 16400 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.
-9:38 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Highland Drive in Loramie Township on the report of an identity theft.
FRIDAY
-10:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of School Street in Loramie Township.
-7:44 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township on the report a trespasser was making threats.
-7:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 9600 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a yard was driven through.
-4:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a car crashed into a pine tree in the 2800 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.
-4:20 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a truck in the 7400 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.
Village log
SATURDAY
-7:01 p.m.: theft. Anna and Botkins Police and deputies responded to the 100 block of North Pike Street on the report of a robbery.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-7:49 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 600 block of Gronlund Place in Clinton Township.
-7:12 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.
-4:49 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.
-12:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies responded to the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.
SATURDAY
-9:53 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to state Route 274 at Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a field fire.
-8:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.
-7:27 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire responded to the 21000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a large fire with black smoke.
-6:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 18900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Drive in Van Buren Township.
-12:40 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire responded to Logan County.
-9:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.
-4:29 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.
FRIDAY
-8:01 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11200 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.