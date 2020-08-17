Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:45 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was down across the road.

-1:19 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to a threat report in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-2:32 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report a man came to the door in the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township and said he was being chased.

SATURDAY

-9:22 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault at Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362.

-1:57 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 16400 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.

-9:38 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Highland Drive in Loramie Township on the report of an identity theft.

FRIDAY

-10:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of School Street in Loramie Township.

-7:44 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township on the report a trespasser was making threats.

-7:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 9600 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a yard was driven through.

-4:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a car crashed into a pine tree in the 2800 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-4:20 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a truck in the 7400 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-7:01 p.m.: theft. Anna and Botkins Police and deputies responded to the 100 block of North Pike Street on the report of a robbery.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:49 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 600 block of Gronlund Place in Clinton Township.

-7:12 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

-4:49 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

-12:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies responded to the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-9:53 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to state Route 274 at Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a field fire.

-8:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:27 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire responded to the 21000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a large fire with black smoke.

-6:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 18900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Drive in Van Buren Township.

-12:40 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire responded to Logan County.

-9:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:29 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-8:01 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11200 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a three-vehicle rear-end crash on state Route 47 at Wright Puthoff Road at 8:33 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Several people were transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Crash.jpg Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a three-vehicle rear-end crash on state Route 47 at Wright Puthoff Road at 8:33 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Several people were transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health. Fort Loramie Firefighters work to clean up debris from a three-vehicle rear-end crash on state Route 47 at Wright Puthoff Road at 8:33 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Several people were transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Crash2.jpg Fort Loramie Firefighters work to clean up debris from a three-vehicle rear-end crash on state Route 47 at Wright Puthoff Road at 8:33 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Several people were transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

