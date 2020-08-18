125 years

august 18, 1895

A young man from Bellefontaine, whose name was unavailable, attempted to swim across the river at Riverside Park yesterday afternoon. When midway in the river his strength gave out. He had gone down for the third time when Walter Hussey and Carrey Pratt, formerly of this city, pulled him out to land. After some work he was brought around all right.

———

The annual picnic of the fire department was held yesterday at the fairgrounds. It is a long established custom. These picnics are not only attended by the fire laddies themselves, but also the wives, children, or sweethearts of the men and a large number of invited guests. In fact, the big-hearted boys who protect our homes from the ravages of the flames make everybody welcome who comes to the picnic.

100 years ago

August 18, 1920

Last Sunday at Monger’s Grove just north of town, Botkins Post of the American Legion held their first meeting and it was a success. This is the first gathering of the local World War ex-service boys since they returned home.

———

Next Saturday afternoon promises to be one of the biggest days in the Industrial league. The games last Saturday made the race even closer and a record-breaking crowd is looked for. In the opening game the Sidney Tool will meet the Monarch and the Buckeye Churn Co. will meet the Philip Smith Co. team in the second battle. Remember that the proceeds will be used in fixing up the athletic field at the high school.

75 years ago

August 18, 1945

Sidney will officially celebrate the termination of World War II all day Wednesday following the receipt of the announcement of the unconditional surrender of Japan. This decision was reached by the committee despite the fact that President Truman up to an early hour Wednesday morning had not definitely named any certain day as V-J Day.

———

The Holy Angels parish picnic is the big event of tonight for this community. Its festivities began this afternoon and will continue throughout the evening with pleasure arranged to please both the adult and the junior guests.

50 years ago

August 18, 1970

Robert Hepler, owner of the Spot Restaurant, announced Friday that negotiations have been completed for his acquiring the site on which the restaurant is located at the southwest corner of the public square. Hepler, who has leased the property from the Earl Nutt heirs since 1950, said that a land contract for purchase has been completed. Noting that he plans to do some remodeling in the near future, Hepler added that as far as he can determine, the facility has been remodeled 23 times in its more than 60-year history.

25 years ago

August 18, 1995

LAS VEGAS (AP) – At 99 ½, George Burns is slowing down. The comedian has scaled back plans for performances marking his 100th birthday on Jan. 20. Burn’s fell in his bathtub in July 1994. He underwent surgery two months later to drain fluid that built up on his brain.

———

New educators who have been hired at Lehman for this year are: Dixie Durhee, who will teach computer science; Bradley Francis will teach mathematics and coach reserve boys basketball; Joan Henroon will serve as librarian; Kathryn Kuck will teach sophomore and senior English classes; and Barbara McGrath will teach Spanish.

———

Anna Local Schools is welcoming a new staff member hired for the 1995-96 school year. Brenda Littlefield will return to Anna to teach business and computers.

———

PHOTO – The Shelby County Senior Open was held Saturday at Shelby Oaks. Ron Zirkle crouches down to line up a putt. Dwane Gilfillan is about to send a putt toward the hole. He would finish second overall with a 78. Jim DeMarcus gives a clenched fist after running in a long putt. Paul Borders was the tournament champion.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org