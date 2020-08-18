Fair Clothing Results

Clothing
Accessories for Teens
Best of Construction: Hannah Schnieble, Russia Fashionettes
Clothes for All Ages
Best of Construction: Rayna Huddleston, Merry Mod Makers
Outstanding of the Day: Rayna Huddleston, Merry Mod Makers
Overall Best Construction: Rayna Huddleston, Merry Mod Makers
Creative Costumes
Best of Construction: Bethany Haverfield, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County
Shopping Savvy
Best of Class: Eliza Gariety, Russia Fashionettes
Outstanding of the Day: Eliza Gariety, Russia Fashionettes
Sundresses & Jumpers
Best of Construction: Madelyn Topp
Terrific Tops
Best of Construction: Gwendolyn Schneible, Russia Fashionettes
Honorable Mention: Gwendolyn Schneible, Russia Fashionettes