Fair Clothing Results

Clothing

Accessories for Teens

Best of Construction: Hannah Schnieble, Russia Fashionettes

Clothes for All Ages

Best of Construction: Rayna Huddleston, Merry Mod Makers

Outstanding of the Day: Rayna Huddleston, Merry Mod Makers

Overall Best Construction: Rayna Huddleston, Merry Mod Makers

Creative Costumes

Best of Construction: Bethany Haverfield, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County

Shopping Savvy

Best of Class: Eliza Gariety, Russia Fashionettes

Outstanding of the Day: Eliza Gariety, Russia Fashionettes

Sundresses & Jumpers

Best of Construction: Madelyn Topp

Terrific Tops

Best of Construction: Gwendolyn Schneible, Russia Fashionettes

Honorable Mention: Gwendolyn Schneible, Russia Fashionettes