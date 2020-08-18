Creative Writing results

The Writer in You
Rhymed Poetry, Junior
Best Jr. Overall: Amelie Phillips, Successful
First Place: Amelie Phillips, Successful
Rhymed Poetry, Senior
Best of Show: Mikayla Hensley, Shelby County Livestock
Best Sr. Overall: Mikayla Hensley, Shelby County Livestock
First Place: Mikayla Hensley, Shelby County Livestock
Free Style Poetry, Junior
Best Reserve Jr. Overall: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
First Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
Free Style Poetry, Senior
Best Reserve Sr. Overall: Liliana Phillips, Successful
Short Story, Junior
First Place: Benjamin Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
Short Story, Senior
First Place: Mikayla Hensley, Shelby County Livestock
Second Place: Adam Ballas, Merry Mod Makers
Essay, Junior, Non-Fiction
Best Reserve Jr. Overall: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
First Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
Essay, Senior, Non-Fiction
First Place: Pippin Pistone, Houston Livestock