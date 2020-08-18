Posted on by

Dairy Cattle results


Ayrshire

Senior Heifer Calf

Grand Champion Ayrshire: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Brown Swiss

Junior Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Madison Topp, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Madison Topp, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Madison Topp, Botkins Livestock

Intermediate Heifer Calf

Champion Female Brown Swiss: Kinley Topp, Botkins Livestock

Class Champion: Kinley Topp, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Kinley Topp, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Aiden Topp, Botkins Livestock

Third Place: Aiden Topp, Botkins Livestock

Guernsey

Intermediate Heifer Calf

Junior Champion Guernsey: Maximilian Schulze, Russia Livestock

Class Champion: Maximilian Schulze, Russia Livestock

First Place: Macimilian Schulze, Russia Livestock

Second Place: Ignatius Schulze, Russia Livestock

Third Place: Amber Stangel, Houston Livestock; Ignatius Schulze, Russia Livestock

Summer Yearling Heifer

Junior Reserve Champion Female Guernsey: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock

Class Champion: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock

First Place: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock

Second Place: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock; William Curl, Houston Livestock

Third Place: William Curl, Houston Livestock

Holstein

Junior Heifer Calf

Second Place: Dylan Symonds, Botkins Livestock

Fourth Place: Camryn Wilson, Anna Livestock

Intermediate Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Alaina Topp

Third Place: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep

Senior Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

Summer Yearling Heifer

Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

Junior Yearling Heifer

Junior Reserve Champion Female Holstein: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock

Winter Yearling

Junior Grand Champion Female Holstein: Brady McCumons, Botkins FFA

Class Champion: Brady McCumons, Botkins FFA

First Place: Brady McCumons, Botkins FFA

Senior Yearling Heifer

Class Champion: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep

Junior 2-year-old Female

Senior Reserve Champion Female Holstein: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Class Champion: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

First Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Senior Cow 3-year-old

Senior Grand Champion Female Holstein: Austin Borchers, Shelby County Livestock

Class Champion: Austin Borchers, Shelby County Livestock

First Place: Austin Borchers, Shelby County Livestock

Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Fourth Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Jersey

Junior Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Ethan Symonds, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Ethan Symonds, Botkins Livestock

Intermediate Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock

First Place: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock

Second Place: Lance Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock

Summer Yearling Heifer

Champion Female Jersey: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock

Champion Junior Jersey: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock

Class Champion: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock

First Place: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock

Second Place: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock

Third Place: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock

Fourth Place: Lance Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock

Fifth Place: Michael Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Winter Yearling

Reserve Champion Jersey: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Senior Yearling Heifer

Class Champion: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Third Place: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Milking Shorthorn

Junior Yearling Heifer

Champion Female Milking Shorthorn: Aubree Topp, Botkins Livestock

Class Champion: Aubree Topp, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Aubree Topp, Botkins Livestock