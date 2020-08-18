Dairy Cattle results

Ayrshire
Senior Heifer Calf
Grand Champion Ayrshire: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Brown Swiss
Junior Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Madison Topp, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Madison Topp, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Madison Topp, Botkins Livestock
Intermediate Heifer Calf
Champion Female Brown Swiss: Kinley Topp, Botkins Livestock
Class Champion: Kinley Topp, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Kinley Topp, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Aiden Topp, Botkins Livestock
Third Place: Aiden Topp, Botkins Livestock
Guernsey
Intermediate Heifer Calf
Junior Champion Guernsey: Maximilian Schulze, Russia Livestock
Class Champion: Maximilian Schulze, Russia Livestock
First Place: Macimilian Schulze, Russia Livestock
Second Place: Ignatius Schulze, Russia Livestock
Third Place: Amber Stangel, Houston Livestock; Ignatius Schulze, Russia Livestock
Summer Yearling Heifer
Junior Reserve Champion Female Guernsey: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock
Class Champion: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock
First Place: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock
Second Place: Marie Schulze, Russia Livestock; William Curl, Houston Livestock
Third Place: William Curl, Houston Livestock
Holstein
Junior Heifer Calf
Second Place: Dylan Symonds, Botkins Livestock
Fourth Place: Camryn Wilson, Anna Livestock
Intermediate Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Alaina Topp
Third Place: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep
Senior Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
Summer Yearling Heifer
Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
Junior Yearling Heifer
Junior Reserve Champion Female Holstein: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
Class Champion: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Madelyn Topp, Botkins Livestock
Winter Yearling
Junior Grand Champion Female Holstein: Brady McCumons, Botkins FFA
Class Champion: Brady McCumons, Botkins FFA
First Place: Brady McCumons, Botkins FFA
Senior Yearling Heifer
Class Champion: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Taylor Birkemeier, Scissors to Sheep
Junior 2-year-old Female
Senior Reserve Champion Female Holstein: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Class Champion: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
First Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Senior Cow 3-year-old
Senior Grand Champion Female Holstein: Austin Borchers, Shelby County Livestock
Class Champion: Austin Borchers, Shelby County Livestock
First Place: Austin Borchers, Shelby County Livestock
Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Fourth Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Jersey
Junior Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Ethan Symonds, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Ethan Symonds, Botkins Livestock
Intermediate Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock
First Place: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock
Second Place: Lance Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock
Summer Yearling Heifer
Champion Female Jersey: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock
Champion Junior Jersey: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock
Class Champion: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock
First Place: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock
Second Place: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock
Third Place: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock
Fourth Place: Lance Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock
Fifth Place: Michael Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Winter Yearling
Reserve Champion Jersey: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Blake Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Senior Yearling Heifer
Class Champion: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Third Place: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Milking Shorthorn
Junior Yearling Heifer
Champion Female Milking Shorthorn: Aubree Topp, Botkins Livestock
Class Champion: Aubree Topp, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Aubree Topp, Botkins Livestock