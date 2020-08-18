Fair Dog results

AKC Trick Dog
Novice
First Place: Derek Madden, Dog Gone
Dog Poster
Junior, 8 to 11
Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Dog Poster — Junior: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Second Place: Brent Thornhill, Dog Gone
Intermediate, 12 to 14
Class Champion: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
Dog Poster — Intermediate: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
First Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
Senior, 15 to 18
Class Champion: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
Dog Poster — Intermediate: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
First Place: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
Second Place: Kierstyn Oberdorf, Dog Gone
Third Place: Lauren Thornhill, Dog Gone
Obedience
Beginner Novice A
Beginner Novice A: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Beginner Novice B
Beginner Novice B: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints
High Point Obedience: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints
Class Champion: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints
First Place: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints
Third Place: Kierstyn Oberdorf, Dog Gone
Pre-Novice
Outstanding Dog Exhibitor: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
Obedience Pre-Novice: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
Class Champion: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
First Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
Fourth Place: Derek Madden, Dog Gone
Novice A
Class Champion: Lindsey Thornhill, Dog Gone
Obedience Novice A: Lindsey Thornhill, Dog Gone
First Place: Lindsey Thornhill, Dog Gone
Novice B
Class Champion: Aaron Simpson, Paw Prints
Obedience Novice B: Aaron Simpson, Paw Prints
First Place: Aarong Simpson, Paw Prints
Rally
Novice A
Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Rally Novice A: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Novice B
Class Champion: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints
Rally Novice B: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints
First Place: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints
Fourth Place: Derek Madden, Dog Gone
Showmanship
Showmanship A, Junior, 8 to 11
Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Showmanship Junior A: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Showmanship B, Intermediate, 12 to 14
Class Champion: Sophia Brewer, Paw Prints
Showmanship Intermediate B: Sophia Brewer, Paw Prints
First Place: Sophia Brewer, Paw Prints
Fifth Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
Showmanship B, Senior, 15 to 18
Best in Showmanship: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
Class Champion: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
Dog Poster — Senior: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
Showmanship Senior B: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
You and Your Dog Advanced: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
First Place: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
Second Place: Kierstyn Oberdorf, Dog Gone
You and Your Dog
Junior
Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
You and Your Dog Junior: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints
Intermediate
Class Champion: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
You and Your Dog Junior: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
First Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints
Advanced
Class Champion: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
You and Your Dog Junior: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints
First Place: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints