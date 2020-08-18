Fair Dog results

AKC Trick Dog

Novice

First Place: Derek Madden, Dog Gone

Dog Poster

Junior, 8 to 11

Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Dog Poster — Junior: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Second Place: Brent Thornhill, Dog Gone

Intermediate, 12 to 14

Class Champion: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

Dog Poster — Intermediate: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

First Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

Senior, 15 to 18

Class Champion: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

Dog Poster — Intermediate: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

First Place: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

Second Place: Kierstyn Oberdorf, Dog Gone

Third Place: Lauren Thornhill, Dog Gone

Obedience

Beginner Novice A

Beginner Novice A: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Beginner Novice B

Beginner Novice B: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints

High Point Obedience: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints

Class Champion: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints

First Place: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints

Third Place: Kierstyn Oberdorf, Dog Gone

Pre-Novice

Outstanding Dog Exhibitor: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

Obedience Pre-Novice: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

Class Champion: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

First Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

Fourth Place: Derek Madden, Dog Gone

Novice A

Class Champion: Lindsey Thornhill, Dog Gone

Obedience Novice A: Lindsey Thornhill, Dog Gone

First Place: Lindsey Thornhill, Dog Gone

Novice B

Class Champion: Aaron Simpson, Paw Prints

Obedience Novice B: Aaron Simpson, Paw Prints

First Place: Aarong Simpson, Paw Prints

Rally

Novice A

Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Rally Novice A: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Novice B

Class Champion: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints

Rally Novice B: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints

First Place: Alexandrea Scheele, Paw Prints

Fourth Place: Derek Madden, Dog Gone

Showmanship

Showmanship A, Junior, 8 to 11

Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Showmanship Junior A: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Showmanship B, Intermediate, 12 to 14

Class Champion: Sophia Brewer, Paw Prints

Showmanship Intermediate B: Sophia Brewer, Paw Prints

First Place: Sophia Brewer, Paw Prints

Fifth Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

Showmanship B, Senior, 15 to 18

Best in Showmanship: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

Class Champion: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

Dog Poster — Senior: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

Showmanship Senior B: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

You and Your Dog Advanced: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

First Place: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

Second Place: Kierstyn Oberdorf, Dog Gone

You and Your Dog

Junior

Class Champion: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

You and Your Dog Junior: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

First Place: Evan Schulze, Paw Prints

Intermediate

Class Champion: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

You and Your Dog Junior: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

First Place: Zoie Longbrake, Paw Prints

Advanced

Class Champion: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

You and Your Dog Junior: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints

First Place: Addison Brewer, Paw Prints