Fair Beef results

Shorthorn Breeding
Junior Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep
Winter Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Aaron Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
First Place: Aaron Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
Early Spring Yearling Female
Class Champion: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
Reserve Champion Beef Female: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
First Place: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
Crossbreeds Breeding
Junior Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
Early Spring Yearling Female
Class Champion: Samuel York, Russia Livestock
First Place: Samuel York, Russia Livestock
Third Place: Samuel York, Russia Livestock
All Other Purebreds
Winter Heifer Calf
Class Champion: Maggie Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock
First Place: Maggie Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock
Junior Yearling Female
Class Champion: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
Showmanship: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
Second Place: Maggie Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock
Market Cattle
Dairy Steer
Grand Champion: Chris Clover, Anna FFA; Clayton Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion: Jessie Abke, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Clayton Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock; Emma Delaet, Russia Livestock; Jessie Abke, Fairlawn FFA
Champion Rate of Gain: Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Hanna Heitkamp, Russia Livestock
First Place: Jessie Abke, Fairlawn FFA; Emma Delaet, Russia Livestock; Clayton Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock
Second Place: Max Bohman, Russia Livestock; Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock; Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock; Beau Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock
Third Place: Hannah Heitkamp, Russia Livestock; Benjamin Bohman, Russia Livestock; Shelden Pohlma, Russia Livestock; Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Market Heifer
Grand Champion Market Heifer: Myles Platfoot, Happy Trails
Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Lillian Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders
Class Champion: Myles Platfoot, Happy Trails; Lillian Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders
First Place: Myles Platfoot, Happy Trails; Lillian Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders
Second Place: Garrett Hageman, Fairlawn FFA; Benjamin Goettemoeller, Botkins Builders
Beef Steer
Grand Champion Beef Steer: Hayden Huelskamp, Anna Livestock
Reserve Champion Steer: Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock
Class Champion: Carson Regula, Jackson Center FFA; Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers; Hayden Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock
First Place: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers; Hayden Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Carson Regula, Jackson Center FFA
Second Place: Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Olivia Monnin, Anna Livestock; Madison Platfoot, UVCC FFA; Faith York, Russia Livestock
Third Place: Gentry Barga, Progressive Livestock; Grace Poeppelman, Russia Livestock, Jessica York, Russia Livestock
Fourth Place: Logan Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders; Samuel York, Russia Livestock; Carson Regula, Jackson Center FFA
Feeder Calf
Beef Feeder
Grand Champion Beef Feeder: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
Reserve Champion Beef Feeder: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
Class Champion: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA; Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon; Aaron Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon
Second Place: Alexander Ginn, Houston Livestock; Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
Third Place: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep
Dairy Beef Feeder
Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock
Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock
Class Champion: Jacob Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock; Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock; Alyssa Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Madison Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock; Troy Smail, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Jacob Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Troy Smail, Fairlawn FFA; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock; Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock; Alyssa Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Madison Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Jackie Bensman, Green Township Blue Ribbon; Justin Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Kyle Bensman, Successful; Bailey Pohman, Russia Livestock; Jake Kipp, Anna Livestock; Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins Livestock
Third Place: Austin Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA; Jackie Bensman, Green Township Blue Ribbon; Kyle Bensman, Successful; Casey Delaet, Russia Livestock; Levi Delaet, Russia Livestock; Weston Delaet, Russia Livestock; James Tuente, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Kennedy Vaubel, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Ava Bohman, Russia Livestock; Jacob Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock; Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock; Levi Barthauer, Fairlawn FFA; Elijah Schmitmeyer, Russia Livestock
Fifth Place: Will Rethman, Fort Loramie Livestock; Bailey Pohlman, Russia Livestock; Ryan Bruns, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Owen Hershberger, Perry Livestock
Sixth Place: Tyson Vaubel, Anna Livestock; Keaton Sutter, Anna Livestock