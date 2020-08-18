Fair Beef results

Shorthorn Breeding

Junior Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep

Winter Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Aaron Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

First Place: Aaron Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

Early Spring Yearling Female

Class Champion: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

Reserve Champion Beef Female: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

First Place: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

Crossbreeds Breeding

Junior Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Champion Beef Female: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Early Spring Yearling Female

Class Champion: Samuel York, Russia Livestock

First Place: Samuel York, Russia Livestock

Third Place: Samuel York, Russia Livestock

All Other Purebreds

Winter Heifer Calf

Class Champion: Maggie Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock

First Place: Maggie Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock

Junior Yearling Female

Champion Beef Female: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Class Champion: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Showmanship: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Second Place: Maggie Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock

Market Cattle

Dairy Steer

Grand Champion: Chris Clover, Anna FFA; Clayton Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion: Jessie Abke, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Clayton Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock; Emma Delaet, Russia Livestock; Jessie Abke, Fairlawn FFA

Champion Rate of Gain: Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock

Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Hanna Heitkamp, Russia Livestock

First Place: Jessie Abke, Fairlawn FFA; Emma Delaet, Russia Livestock; Clayton Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock

Second Place: Max Bohman, Russia Livestock; Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock; Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock; Beau Schafer, Fort Loramie Livestock

Third Place: Hannah Heitkamp, Russia Livestock; Benjamin Bohman, Russia Livestock; Shelden Pohlma, Russia Livestock; Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Market Heifer

Grand Champion Market Heifer: Myles Platfoot, Happy Trails

Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Lillian Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders

Class Champion: Myles Platfoot, Happy Trails; Lillian Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders

First Place: Myles Platfoot, Happy Trails; Lillian Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders

Second Place: Garrett Hageman, Fairlawn FFA; Benjamin Goettemoeller, Botkins Builders

Beef Steer

Grand Champion Beef Steer: Hayden Huelskamp, Anna Livestock

Reserve Champion Steer: Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock

Class Champion: Carson Regula, Jackson Center FFA; Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers; Hayden Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock

First Place: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers; Hayden Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Carson Regula, Jackson Center FFA

Second Place: Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock; Olivia Monnin, Anna Livestock; Madison Platfoot, UVCC FFA; Faith York, Russia Livestock

Third Place: Gentry Barga, Progressive Livestock; Grace Poeppelman, Russia Livestock, Jessica York, Russia Livestock

Fourth Place: Logan Aufderhaar, Botkins Builders; Samuel York, Russia Livestock; Carson Regula, Jackson Center FFA

Feeder Calf

Beef Feeder

Grand Champion Beef Feeder: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

Reserve Champion Beef Feeder: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Class Champion: Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA; Aiden Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon; Aaron Brautigam, Green Township Blue Ribbon

Second Place: Alexander Ginn, Houston Livestock; Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Third Place: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep

Dairy Beef Feeder

Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock

Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock

Class Champion: Jacob Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock; Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock; Alyssa Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Madison Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock; Troy Smail, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Jacob Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Troy Smail, Fairlawn FFA; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock; Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock; Alyssa Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Madison Poeppelman, Russia Livestock; Michaela Ambos, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Jackie Bensman, Green Township Blue Ribbon; Justin Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Kyle Bensman, Successful; Bailey Pohman, Russia Livestock; Jake Kipp, Anna Livestock; Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins Livestock

Third Place: Austin Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA; Jackie Bensman, Green Township Blue Ribbon; Kyle Bensman, Successful; Casey Delaet, Russia Livestock; Levi Delaet, Russia Livestock; Weston Delaet, Russia Livestock; James Tuente, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Kennedy Vaubel, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Ava Bohman, Russia Livestock; Jacob Puthoff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock; Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock; Levi Barthauer, Fairlawn FFA; Elijah Schmitmeyer, Russia Livestock

Fifth Place: Will Rethman, Fort Loramie Livestock; Bailey Pohlman, Russia Livestock; Ryan Bruns, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Owen Hershberger, Perry Livestock

Sixth Place: Tyson Vaubel, Anna Livestock; Keaton Sutter, Anna Livestock