The grand and reserve champion hogs

Iris Ruhenkamp, fourth from left, won Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Jana Metz won Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Aven Zimpfer, second from right, won Grand Champion Market Gilt and Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Summer Oaks, third from the left, won Senior Swine Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Marin Argabright, second from left, won Grand Champion Market Barrow at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.