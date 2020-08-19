125 years

August 19, 1895

The construction of the Sidney Buggy Body Works factory is being rapidly pushed to its completion. The brick work for the second floor is now being laid and the proprietors hope to have the building completed and the machinery in and ready for business by the last of September.

———

The three year old son of Charles Abbott was hooked in the roof of the mouth by a cow this afternoon while playing near his home on South Main Avenue. The little fellow is now getting along all right but it was a narrow escape for him.

———

J.B. Greve has obtained a patent on an iron anchor post for wire fences. It is so arranged that it answers for a corner post where two or more fences meet, and there is no danger of tipping it over or springing it out of position.

100 years ago

August 19, 1920

The Shannon Stock Co., in new plays and vaudeville is the big attraction this week. A change of play will be given each night. Tomorrow night New York’s best comedy success, “Johnny Get Your Gun” will be offered.

———

The Tennessee House ratified suffrage by a vote of 50 to 46 after three ballots. The first two ballots were a tie, 48 to 48. Original vote on a third ballot was 49 to 47 but speaker Walker changed vote from “no” to “aye” and moved reconsideration.

75 years ago

August 19, 1945

Richard “Dick” Helman is announcing the opening of the Dick Helman Auto Sales, at 328 East Poplar Street next to the Shelby County garage, which will do general repair work and glass installation on all makes and models of cars.

50 years ago

August 19, 1970

Jerry Boss, 1970 Soap Box Derby champion, lost out in his second heat in the All-American at Akron Saturday afternoon that saw Samuel Gupton of Durham, N.C., emerge the winner.

25 years ago

August 19, 1995

A dream will become reality Tuesday with the ceremonial cutting of a ribbon to symbolize the official opening of the Shelby County Family Resource Center at 217 S. Main Ave. The center will be located in the former Joseph Cook home, south of the Shelby County Annex. The building formerly housed a training center for the Shelby County Department of Human Resources and the office of former Shelby County Auditor Frank Hoehne.

———

DALLAS (AP) – Some talked about the power, others about the speed. His hitting in the clutch couldn’t be forgotten and, for darn sure, neither could the smile or the boyish charm that helped define Mickey Mantle. All sorts of memories and warm feelings came out following Mantle’s death early Sunday from liver cancer. Even at age 63, he had remained one of the nation’s most endearing, albeit somewhat tarnished, heroes.

———

LOS ANGELES (AP) – An avalanche of hurt feelings, vicious accusations and threats of reprisal engulfed the O.J. Simpson trial today after the prosecution backed down from a threat to seek the judge’s removal. The rhetorical free-for-all during and after a hearing outside the jury’s presence capped two chaotic days in the case, which was sent into a tail-spin by explosive tapes of Detective Mark Fuhrman spewing racial epithets and deriding the judge’s police-captain wife.

William J. Hoewischer was inducted Tuesday into the Ohio State Fair Swine Hall of Fame, representing the Yorkshire breed. Hoewischer has raised, exhibited and sold Yorkshires at the state fair and national shows for years.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org