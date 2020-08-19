Inn at Versailles to be reborn

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, has announced plans to rebuild The Inn at Versailles (Inn), a Midmark facility established to service local patrons, and Midmark customers and employees before a devastating fire occurred in October 2019. The plans to rebuild the Inn include a new hotel and restaurant to support Midmark’s business and surrounding communities.

To ensure welcoming and safe entrances, Midmark purchased adjacent properties, including the building to the North, formerly Best Bite Grill, and the building to the West, formerly Didier’s Hardware. Both properties will be included in the reconstruction process.

“All of us at Midmark and in the community were deeply saddened after the fire last year.” said Midmark President and CEO John Baumann. “We greatly appreciate the care and concern of our teammates and the community who so graciously came together to support us. We hope the reconstruction of the hotel, together with the restaurant, further stimulates economic vitality and growth in Versailles as well as the surrounding communities. We are excited to move forward with our plans to rebuild the Inn for both Midmark and the Versailles community; for today and our future generations.”

The design for the new hotel and restaurant is well underway, and construction fencing will be placed on the property in the next week. For updates on the progress of the new facility, follow The Inn at Versailles on Facebook.

After many decades of serving the community, the Inn closed in 1989, was purchased by Midmark in 1992, and opened for service in 1994 as The Inn at Versailles and its restaurant, which later became Michael Anthony’s at the Inn.

Midmark opened the facility to create a unique dining experience and hotel accommodations for Midmark customers and guests as part of “The Midmark Experience”— a one-of-a-kind exploration of design in clinical spaces. The Inn at Versailles was also enjoyed by Midmark Teammates and became a favorite of many patrons in Versailles and the surrounding communities.

The Inn at Versailles prior to the fire which destroyed the building in October 2019. Midmark has announced plans to build a new hotel and restaurant.