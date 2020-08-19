Creative Arts results

Cake Decorating
Junior, Beginner
Honorable Mention: Victoria Sherman, Russia Fashionettes
First Place: Victoria Sherman, Russia Fashionettes
Second Place: Kale Wiley, Successful
Senior, Intermediate
Best of Class: Madelaine Martin, Anna Livestock
Outstanding of the Day: Brianna Holtzapple, Kettlersville Livestock
First Place: Madelaine Martin, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Brianna Holtzapple, Kettlersville Livestock
Get Started In Art
Drawings Junior
First Place: Brooklyn Cruse, Starting Farmers
Drawings Senior
Honorable Mention: Jenna Monnin, Russia Livestock
First Place: Jenna Monnin, Russia Livestock
Second Place: Mariah Booher, Scissors to Sheep
Paintings Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Audrey Flaute, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Honorable Mention: Katelyn Poeppelman, Merry Mod Makers
First Place: Audrey Flaute, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Katelyn Poeppelman, Merry Mod Makers
Paintings Senior
Best of Class: Samantha Martin, Anna Livestock
Outstanding of the Day: Samantha Martin, Anna Livestock
First Place: Samantha Martin, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Kennedy Jackson, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County
Needle Work Junior
Honorable Mention: Amy Briggs, Merry Mod Makers
Ceramics Underglaze & Glazed Senior
Second Place: Evan Luthman, Merry Mod Makers
Ceramics Stained & Dry Brush Senior
First Place: Katelyn DeLoye, Merry Mod Makers
Knitting and Crocheting Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Marie Ballas, Merry Mod Makers
First Place: Marie Ballas, Merry Mod Makers
Knitting and Crocheting Senior
Best of Show: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers
Best of Class: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers
First Place: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers
Other, Junior
Honorable Mention: Derek Meyer, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Derek Meyer, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
My Favorite Things
Junior
Best of Class: Michael Klein, Anna Livestock
Outstanding of the Day: Michael Klein, Anna Livestock
First Place: Michael Klein, Anna Livestock
Scrapbooking
Junior, First Year
Honorable Mention: Riley Barhorst, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County
First Place: Riley Barhorst, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County
Second Place: Katie Schmerge, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County
Senior, First Year
Outstanding of the Day: Ashley Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Ashley Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Junior, Second Year or More
First Place: Eliza Fullenkamp, Merry Mod Makers
Senior, Second Year or More
Best of Class: Kennedy Jackson, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County
First Place: Kennedy Jackson, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County
Second Place: Chloe Weigandt, Successful