Creative Arts results

Cake Decorating

Junior, Beginner

Honorable Mention: Victoria Sherman, Russia Fashionettes

First Place: Victoria Sherman, Russia Fashionettes

Second Place: Kale Wiley, Successful

Senior, Intermediate

Best of Class: Madelaine Martin, Anna Livestock

Outstanding of the Day: Brianna Holtzapple, Kettlersville Livestock

First Place: Madelaine Martin, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Brianna Holtzapple, Kettlersville Livestock

Get Started In Art

Drawings Junior

First Place: Brooklyn Cruse, Starting Farmers

Drawings Senior

Honorable Mention: Jenna Monnin, Russia Livestock

First Place: Jenna Monnin, Russia Livestock

Second Place: Mariah Booher, Scissors to Sheep

Paintings Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Audrey Flaute, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Honorable Mention: Katelyn Poeppelman, Merry Mod Makers

First Place: Audrey Flaute, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Katelyn Poeppelman, Merry Mod Makers

Paintings Senior

Best of Class: Samantha Martin, Anna Livestock

Outstanding of the Day: Samantha Martin, Anna Livestock

First Place: Samantha Martin, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Kennedy Jackson, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County

Needle Work Junior

Honorable Mention: Amy Briggs, Merry Mod Makers

Ceramics Underglaze & Glazed Senior

Second Place: Evan Luthman, Merry Mod Makers

Ceramics Stained & Dry Brush Senior

First Place: Katelyn DeLoye, Merry Mod Makers

Knitting and Crocheting Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Marie Ballas, Merry Mod Makers

First Place: Marie Ballas, Merry Mod Makers

Knitting and Crocheting Senior

Best of Show: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers

Best of Class: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers

First Place: Jenna Barlage, Merry Mod Makers

Other, Junior

Honorable Mention: Derek Meyer, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Derek Meyer, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

My Favorite Things

Junior

Best of Class: Michael Klein, Anna Livestock

Outstanding of the Day: Michael Klein, Anna Livestock

First Place: Michael Klein, Anna Livestock

Scrapbooking

Junior, First Year

Honorable Mention: Riley Barhorst, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County

First Place: Riley Barhorst, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County

Second Place: Katie Schmerge, Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County

Senior, First Year

Outstanding of the Day: Ashley Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Ashley Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Junior, Second Year or More

First Place: Eliza Fullenkamp, Merry Mod Makers

Senior, Second Year or More

Best of Class: Kennedy Jackson, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County

First Place: Kennedy Jackson, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County

Second Place: Chloe Weigandt, Successful