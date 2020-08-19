Students receive school supplies

SIDNEY — Back to school bags were distributed to more than 150 families Saturday by The Salvation Army Sidney/Shelby County during a drive-thru in the Salvation Army parking lot.

“We served over 150 families and over 400 children,” said Capt. Samantha Lockard.

She added that families are still calling the Salvation Army for supplies for their children.

“We did have a special guest. Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart wore a tutu during our distribution,” said Lockard. “Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE Officer Deputy Brian Strunk supported the event as well.”

Each bag contains grade appropriate items, such as paper folders notebooks pencils pens erasers crayons markers colored pencils glue and so on.

“We had specific bags for high school, middle school and elementary school students,” she said.