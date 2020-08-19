Students receive school supplies

Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart, left to right, helps direct cars as Evan Myers, 16, of Sidney, son of Kara and Doug Myers, prepares to put back-to-school supplies into the car of Pat McGovern, all of Sidney, as McGovern picked the supplies up for his grandkids. The supplies were handed out by the The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army in its parking lot to prevent possible exposure to COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 15. The event was organized by Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes. Also helping was Shelby County Sheriff’s DARE Officer Brian Strunk and kids under the care of Community Service Coordinator Tabitha Bales.
SIDNEY — Back to school bags were distributed to more than 150 families Saturday by The Salvation Army Sidney/Shelby County during a drive-thru in the Salvation Army parking lot.
“We served over 150 families and over 400 children,” said Capt. Samantha Lockard.
She added that families are still calling the Salvation Army for supplies for their children.
“We did have a special guest. Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart wore a tutu during our distribution,” said Lockard. “Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE Officer Deputy Brian Strunk supported the event as well.”
Each bag contains grade appropriate items, such as paper folders notebooks pencils pens erasers crayons markers colored pencils glue and so on.
“We had specific bags for high school, middle school and elementary school students,” she said.
