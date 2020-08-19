Back 2 school

Elizabeth Knapke, far left, of Versailles, listens as her Russia fifth-grade students take turns describing what they did for their summer vacations during their first day back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 19. All the students in the class are wearing masks while Knapke is wearing a face shield.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Students arrive by bus to Fort Loramie High School for their first day back on Wednesday, Aug. 19. As mandated by Gov. Mike DeWine, all students in kindergarten through 12th grade must wear face masks or coverings.