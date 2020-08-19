Police log

TUESDAY

-6:43 p.m.: domestic violence. A 13-year-old female was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-3:17 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating a child abuse report.

MONDAY

-8:49 p.m.: theft. Tyler L. Timmons, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on theft charges.

-10:35 a.m.: warrant. Travis L. Foster, 31, at large, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-7:21 a.m.: theft. A Sentry Home Safe, valued at $50, a woman’s wallet and contents, including a drivers license, insurance cards and birth certificates, were reported stolen in the 300 block of Cherokee Drive.

SATURDAY

-9:56 a.m.: criminal damaging. A 2015 silver Honda was reported to have been keyed in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue. The damage is set at $1,500.

Crashes

Tisha Case, 31, of Sidney, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:03 p.m.

Case was turning southbound into the McDonald’s private drive on Michigan Street when she turned in front of the eastbound vehicle, driven by Marissa Propps, 26, of Sidney, on Michigan Street causing a collision.

• Ervin M. Maynard, 67, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at a stop after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:25 p.m.

Maynard was traveling southbound on Fifth Avenue attempting to turn on Michigan Street when he hit the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street in the intersection that was driven by Kyndra D. Fergerson, 18, of Sidney.

• Sarah Conrad, 40, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:27 p.m.

Conrad was traveling southbound on South Highland Avenue when she entered the intersection of Campbell Road on a red light and hit the westbound vehicle on Campbell Road that was driven by Heidi Cruz, 35, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:43 a.m. to 12:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-7:02 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:02 a.m. to 5 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.