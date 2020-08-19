Kent State announces spring 2020 graduates

KENT – Kent State University conferred degrees to spring graduates during the virtual commencement exercises on May 9.

The university awarded 889 associate degrees, 3,232 bachelor’s degrees and 817 graduate degrees to students.

Andy Gaier, of Fort Loramie, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture and environmental design.

Jacob Marvin, of Sidney, graduated with a Master of Science degree in public health.

Mariah Slife, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, health and human services.

Amanda Keiser, of New Weston, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business administration.

Of the 2,123 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 290 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade point average while 1069 were magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.89) and 545 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).

A total of 219 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The with distinction honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State University.