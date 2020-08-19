Hardin-Houston Board of Education approves employees

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved numerous employees during its Aug. 17 meeting.

The board approved Zach Barlage, Sandy Heitkamp, Sara Mowery and Jackie Selover as student supervisors; Zach Barlage, Deanna Chappie, Cara Kellersmith, Tina Mertz, Andrea Wintrow and Jill York as College Credit Plus teachers; Michelle Foster, Teresa Knouff, Tina Mertz and Charlotte Phipps as mentors; Peggy Roeth and Jackie Selover as breakfast cashiers; Andrea Kittel as Title I coordinator; Carie New and David Hall as internal substitutes; Nichole Meyer as part-time cook and part-time custodian; and Mandi Calloway as a bus driver.

The board also recognized Nate Fridley as high school girls golf coach, and accepted the resignation of Ellen Smith as bus driver.

The Board of Education approved certified and classified substitute lists, bus routes and Educational Purchasing Council vendors, a service agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, a service agreement with the Western Ohio Computer Organization, a reopening plan and remote learning plan, a resource officer, career tech education, a memorandum of understanding with Sidney City Schools and a service agreement with Educere.

The board also approved all treasurer recommendations along with an anonymous donation of $5,000 to the Athletic Fund.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the media center.