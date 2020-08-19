‘American Pickers’ to film in Ohio

LE CLAIRE, Iowa – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team plan to film episodes of the series “American Pickers” throughout Ohio in October.

“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times,” a statement from the show states. “We at ‘American Pickers’ are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in Ohio in October, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!”

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique picking on History. The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures. Anyone who has or knows someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through may send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Also, visit the @GotAPick Facebook page.