Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – Four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The county’s total is 272.

The new cases include a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.

The health department is now including the zip codes of where people have tested positive for the virus.

Breakdown by zip codes includes: 156 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 28 cases; Botkins (45306) 14 cases; Conover (45317) 1 case; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 13 cases; Houston (45333) 14 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 15 cases; Maplewood (45340) four cases; Minster (45865) 15 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) two cases; and Russia (45363) four case.

As of Wednesday, 189 Shelby County residents have recovered, 79 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, six Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 7% are first responders./health care workers.

Data from Auglaize County wasn’t available at press time.

Miami County Public Health has 943 positive cases with the addition of two new cases. Miami County has had 97 total hospitalizations, and 40 deaths. There are 720 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 498 positive cases with 58 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths, and 354 people have recovered. There are 111 active cases.

Logan County has had 207 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 128 recovered cases, 77 active cases and seven current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 110,881 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 12,529 have been hospitalized with 2,827 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,907 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 90,436 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.