Premier Health, CompuNet offer new COVID-19 testing sites

DAYTON – Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories will open multiple COVID-19 specimen collection sites throughout the region on Aug. 24 to meet the need for such testing among Premier Health patients and the community at large.

The expansion includes the move of Premier Health and CompuNet’s drive-through collection site at the University of Dayton Arena to OnMain, the 38-acre property across from Miami Valley Hospital that is in its early stages of redevelopment after serving as the long-time site of the Montgomery County fairgrounds. The UD site’s last day will be Friday, Aug. 21.

Starting Aug. 24, those seeking tests should enter the new OnMain testing site, at 1229 S. Main St. in Dayton, through the former fairgrounds main entrance. The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will continue to focus exclusively on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is used to determine if individuals are currently positive for COVID-19. The drive-through testing site will not require an appointment and is open to any individual who has a physician’s order for the test.

Premier Health patients who need to schedule PCR testing prior to a procedure can do so online at www.premierhealth.com for one of the following locations, which will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week:

• Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown (drive-through location at Behavioral Health Unit canopy)

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy (drive-through location in the parking lot northeast of the former Dettmer Hospital site)

• Premier Health Urgent Care – Vandalia, 6700 Commerce Center Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)

• Premier Health Urgent Care – Miamisburg, 8 Prestige Plaza Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)

“Testing is essential to our region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories are committed to providing broad access to PCR testing to the communities that we serve so that the essential activities of daily life can continue as safely as possible.”

The UD site, which opened on March 17, has been one of the longest-running testing sites in the nation, serving more than 24,600 people during its more than five-month run.