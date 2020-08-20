Dollar General expects decision on potential Salem Township store in 2021

PORT JEFFERSON – A final decision on whether a Dollar General will be built near Port Jefferson is expected in the spring of 2021.

Salem Township trustees approved rezoning a property at 17551 State Route 47, which would be the site of the proposed Dollar General, from residential to business during a public hearing Tuesday evening that divided the township residents.

A statement from Dollar General said the company is in a due diligence phase to determine whether it will proceed with a store at the location.

“We are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” the company said in a statement. “A part of our due diligence phase includes securing all necessary permits to ensure that we can move forward with a project should we decide to at the conclusion of that process.”

