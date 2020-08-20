Ohio Ave. crash remains under investigation

SIDNEY — The Tuesday evening crash on South Ohio Avenue remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash that impacted three vehicles, according to Sidney Police.

Sidney Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue at 7:01 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, on the report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

According to the crash report, a white Ford Explorer, driven by Judith Wells, 73, of Sidney, was traveling southbound in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue in the left lane when she left the roadway and hit a utility pole. Wells then moved back onto the roadway and struck the rear of a 2005 light blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan, driven by Craig Smith, 46, of Sidney, who was in also in the left lane on South Ohio Avenue. Due to the collision, the minivan swerved to face the east. Wells’ Explorer then struck Smith’s minivan again on the left side causing the minivan to go off the roadway and hit a garage at the property of 845 S. Main Ave. The Explorer also went off the roadway and hit another utility pole. Both vehicles came to a final stop off of the roadway.

The top of the hood of a 2016 black GMC Terrain, driven by Stanley Bruce Roof, 53, of Piqua, who was traveling in the right lane on South Ohio Avenue, was also damaged from flying debris.

Wells, Smith and Smith’s passenger, Evelyn Smith, 52, of Sidney, were taken to Wilson Health by Sidney Medics. The crash report says Craig Smith was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Evelyn was later flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Sidney Police said one of the occupants of the minivan had to be extricated from the wreckage. A dog riding in the Explorer was not hurt.

Several witnesses of the crash said the Explorer was going very fast, and suspect it was traveling over 60 mph.

The Explorer and minivan both sustained heavy damage. Wreckers removed the Explorer and Roses towed the minivan away from the scene.

The crash also severed a utility pole and caused significant structural damage to a cinder block garage, both on the east side of the roadway.

The downed utility lines caused about 15 DP&L customers to lose power. Ohio Avenue was shut down for a few hours while the crash was investigated and reconstructed by Sidney Police and the wreckage cleared.

No citations have been issued at this time as the crash remains under investigation by Sidney Police.

By Sheryl Roadcap

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

