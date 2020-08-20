Police log

THURSDAY

-midnight: warrant. Kara Susan Faye Ferguson, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-12:12 p.m.: warrant. Arthur Adkins, 22, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-3:49 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Yolanda Diane Franklin, 34, of Sidney, was served a summons for driving under OVI suspension charges.

MONDAY

-10:12 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police issued a warrant after investigating a report a window on the front door and a screen at a residence in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue were damaged.

Crashes

Driver error is likely the cause the golf cart crash on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8:26 p.m., Sidney Police say.

Medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Kossuth Street on Aug. 15, on the report of a golf cart crash with injuries.

Four adults were on the eastbound golf cart on Kossuth Street when driver Kelly J. Michael, 47, of Sidney, lost control and crashed, ejecting passengers, Harold W. Fouts, 50, Jimmy R. Walling, 36, and Amber A. Wilson, 24, all of Sidney. The vehicle flipped onto its side and slid down the road.

Each occupant in the golf cart were transported to the Wilson Health for their injuries. One person who sustained a head injury and was taken to Wilson Health, was then transported by CareFlight.

According to the crash report, one of the passengers said Michael appeared to get scared when turning down the Kossuth Street hill due to the steep incline, then swerved causing the cart to tip and crash. Upon investigation, police found the type of golf cart they were in only has a rear brake drum, no front brakes, and a 800 pound maximum load. The report said the cart, due to the grade of the hill, was not slowing down as it would on level ground. Also, along with the cart being close to maximum load weight, and Michael getting scared (according to a passenger), the main cause of the crash is driver error and failure to control the vehicle. The report said the brakes, grade of hill and load on the cart also factored into why the cart flipped. Speed was not a great factor of the crash, as there was minor damage to the cart.

Citations are still pending at this time, according to Sidney Police.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:05 to 11:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

