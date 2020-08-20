16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – Sixteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on its Facebook page Thursday. The county’s total is 288.

The new cases include three men in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two women and three men in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, two women and one man in their 60s and one woman and one man in their 70w.

The health department is now including the zip codes of where people have tested positive for the virus.

Breakdown by zip codes includes: 164 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 29 cases; Botkins (45306) 14 cases; Conover (45317) 1 case; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 17 cases; Houston (45333) 14 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 15 cases; Maplewood (45340) five cases; Minster (45865) 15 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) two cases; and Russia (45363) five cases.

As of Thursday, 189 Shelby County residents have recovered, 95 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 8% are first responders./health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) continues to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

Total cases on the county are 375 with 337 confirmed and 38 probable.Total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 34.

A total of 232 women have tested positive, while 142 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight.The total number of people who have recovered is 262. There are 105 current cases.

The 366th case is a 22 year old man, the 367th case is a 10-year-old girl, the 368th case is a 20-year-old woman, the 369th case is a 31-year-old woman, the 370th case is a 39-year-old woman, the 371st case is a 40-year-old man, the 372nd case is a 32-year-old man, the 373rd case is a 29-year-old man, the 374th case is a 22-year-old woman, the 375th case is a 78-year-old woman. All cases are self-isolating at home.

The new cases to report are 343rd is a 24-year-old woman, 344th is a 52-year-old woman, 345th is a probable 41-year-old man, the 346th is a 32-year-old woman, the 347th is a 16-year-old woman, the 348th is a probable 35-year-old man, the 349th is a 93-year-old woman, the 350th is a 96-year-old woman, the 351st is a 93-year-old man, the 352nd is a 79-year-old woman, the 353rd is a 95-year-old woman, the 354th is an 86-year-old woman, the 355th is a 71-year-old man, the 356th is a 54-year-old woman, the 357th is a 95-year-old woman, the 358th is a 101-year-old man, the 359th is a 4-year-old girl, the 360th is a 58-year-old man, the 361st is a 39-year-old woman, the 362nd is a 56-year-old woman, the 363rd is a 29-year-old man, the 364th is a 50-year-old woman, the 365th is a 63-year-old woman.

Total cases include seven people in the 0-10 age range, 38 in the 10-20 age range, 50 in the 20-30 age range, 55 in the 30-40 age range, 50 in the 40-50 age range, 65 in the 50-60 age range, 40 in the 60-70 age range, 24 in the 70-80 age range, 31 in the 80-90 age range, 14 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 154 cases in St. Marys; 98 cases in Wapakoneta; 38 cases in Minster; 37 cases in New Bremen; 24 cases in Cridersville; 11 cases in Waynesfield; three cases in Botkins; four cases in New Knoxville; one case in New Hampshire; one case in Uniopolis; two in St. Johns; and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 964 positive cases. Miami County has had 100 total hospitalizations, and 40 deaths. There are 737 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 506 positive cases with 59 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths, and 408 people have recovered. There are 111 active cases.

Logan County has had 207 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 128 recovered cases, 77 active cases and seven current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 112,003 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 12,615 have been hospitalized with 2,844 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,929 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 91m656 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.