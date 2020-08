Two vehicle crash

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5773-copy.jpg

A Ford Mustang was struck in the side by another vehicle at the intersection of 25A and Mason Road at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 20. No one appeared to be seriously injured. Anna Rescue and the Sidney Fire Department responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.