125 years

August 21, 1895

The Lima Cycling Club will give a race meet at the Faurot Park in Lima on Labor Day. There are eight events and all for Class A men.

———

Notice – From now on I will give a haircut and shave for 20 cents and an egg shampoo for 10 cents at my barber shop near the canal. Shop opens Sat. 5:30 in the morning and closes at 9 in the evening. H.C. Cogging.

———

Burglars visited Botkins last night. Between 12 and 3 someone broke into F.G. Gutman’s store and stole several boxes of shirts and shoes and other things. The saloon and restaurant of J.B. Hemmert was also broken into and several bottles of whiskey and a lot of tobacco taken.

100 years ago

August 21, 1920

A bushel of early Ohio potatoes raised by George Ehrhardt are on exhibition in the window at Vertner’s hardware store. The potatoes are said to be the best looking and largest lot of Early Ohio’s ever raised in this section.

———

In a dispute over some chickens, two Carysville residents came to blows last Sunday and as a result one of the women was arrested and taken into Magistrate Northcutt’s court yesterday morning on a warrant sworn to by the other woman. The case has a wide interest in the home community of the two combatants and a big crowd will be on hand either as witnesses or spectators.

75 years ago

August 21, 1945

Pvt. Dick Flanagan is spending a two-week furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sheridan Flanagan. The former Ohio State football star is being transferred from Camp Maxey, Tex., to Fort Riley, Kan.

———

The final curtain will fall on history’s bloodiest war within 10 days with the signing of Japan’s formal surrender, Gen. Douglas MacArthur announced today after Emperor Hirohito’s peace messengers had left Manila to return to Tokyo.

50 years ago

August 21, 1970

Another Sidney girl makes good – this time it’s Miss Mary Barber, junior at Sidney High School, who will be a soloist on WMNI radio in Columbus during the Ohio State Fair. She will sing a medley from “West Side Story” which she arranged herself, accompanied at the piano by Miss Denise Barfield. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryon L. Barber.

25 years ago

August 21, 1995

PHOTO – The Sidney Women’s Tennis League recently held its 10th annual banquet and three participants were recognized as the top point-producers. They are Jeanie Thoma and Tae Frilling of Sidney and Carole Carruthers of Maplewood. The Aces were league champs, with team members Frilling, Sally Coyne, Michiko Uchida, Kiyoko Ikeda, Wilma Gahagan, Marty Dale, Lynne Papenfuss, Kathy Boggs, Kathy Fogt and Mary Ann Lause.

———

Christian Academy Schools (formerly Sidney Christian School) has had several changes this year, including its new name. Because of the increase in enrollment, three new full-time teachers have been added to the staff. Molly McKee will teach first- grade, Karen Donnelly teaching second and third grades, and Ruth Scherger will be teaching junior high and high school science. Also, Rick Hickman has been hired as a part-time athletic director and basketball coach.

———

It’s already been a season to remember for the Sidney Yellow Jacket golf team. First, it was the preseason championship in the Homan Memorial in Piqua as Sidney became the first team other than Troy to win the title in the nine years of the event. Then a couple days later, the Jackets won the Logan County Invitational in Bellefontaine. But even those considerable accomplishments seem to pale in comparison to what the Jackets did on Tuesday at the Moose County Club in a dual match with Fairlawn. Led by sophomore J.D. Richardson’s school record-tying 32, Sidney got an even-par 35 from sophomore Mike New, a 36 from senior Blake Money and a 37 from freshman Brad Goffena. Senior Chris Heath’s 39 did not count in the team total.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

