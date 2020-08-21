Health Department hires new nurses

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health hired two new nursings during its meeting Wednesday night.

The nurses approved were Rachel Onjukka, RN, Public Health Nurse, and Stephanie Holthaus, RN, Public Health Nurse. Both will be employed part-time. A full-time nursing position has been posted on the Health Department website at shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

Home visits and in-person visits in the lobby have been suspended amid the pandemic; however, in-person visits are available through a drive-thru.

Representatives of the Health Department have met with Shelby County school superintendents in order to aid in safe school reopenings.

Two orders to remain vacant were approved.

An order of condemnation was approved.

Gregory Gusching, of Sidney, requested a variance to allow him to install onsite sewage in lieu of joining with the city sewage. The variance was granted.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.