Anna, Fairlawn ready for school

SIDNEY — Two more county schools will see its students return to the classroom next week.

Fairlawn Local Schools students will return to the classroom on Aug. 26. There will be five day a week classes planned with face-to-face instruction.

Anna Local Schools wil use a two-day phase in program before all students attend classes. Students with last names that begin with A-H will have their first day of school on Aug 25. Students with last names of I-Z will go to school on Aug. 26. If a household is split on last names, then all in the family attend class on Aug. 25.

On Aug. 27, all Anna students will attend class.

Both districts are following Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders, along with the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines to reopen for the 2020-21 school year.

Parents are asked to check their children each day prior to sending them to school to make sure they don’t have any symptoms of the virus. A student who has a temperature of 100 or higher will not be persmited to attend school.

Lumch will be served daily. However social distancing guidelines will be used and only 50% capacity of the cafeteria will be used at Fairlawn.

At Anna, students will be social distanced throughout the cafeteria. School staff will serve all food and condiments A student will touch on his or her own tray while in the lunch line.

If school are shut down again because of the virus, Fairlawn is prepared to provide learning for all its students.

Each district has complete guidelines for school on their websites.