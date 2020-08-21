Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-9:55 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of loud music.
-12:29 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.
THURSDAY
-9:05 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a protection order was violated in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-7:16 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a report of damage to a field at County Road 25A at McCloskey School Road in Orange Township.
-6:16 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats in the 4600 block of Logan Shelby Road in Green Township.
-4:48 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report a syringe was found.
-3:11 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to a report of a school bus passing at state Route 66 at Houston Road in Loramie Township.
Village log
THURSDAY
-8:22 p.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to the report lines were down across the roadway in the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-9:53 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4900 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.
THURSDAY
-7:37 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.