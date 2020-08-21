Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:55 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of loud music.

-12:29 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-9:05 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a protection order was violated in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:16 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a report of damage to a field at County Road 25A at McCloskey School Road in Orange Township.

-6:16 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats in the 4600 block of Logan Shelby Road in Green Township.

-4:48 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report a syringe was found.

-3:11 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to a report of a school bus passing at state Route 66 at Houston Road in Loramie Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:22 p.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to the report lines were down across the roadway in the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:53 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4900 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-7:37 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5773-copy-1.jpg A Ford Mustang was struck in the side by another vehicle at the intersection of County Road 25A and Mason Road at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. No one appeared to be seriously injured. Anna Rescue and the Sidney Fire Department responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_SDN082220CarCrash-1.jpg A Ford Mustang was struck in the side by another vehicle at the intersection of County Road 25A and Mason Road at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. No one appeared to be seriously injured. Anna Rescue and the Sidney Fire Department responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

