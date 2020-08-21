Jackson Center Board of Education accepts $40,000 donation

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education accepted a $40,000 donation from the JC Tiger Boosters to help with the completion of the athletics/community track during its Aug. 17 meeting.

Also during the meeting, the board accepted a memorandum of understanding to change the certified (teaching) and classified (non-teaching) negotiated agreements for the purpose of the employees in both groups forgoing their scheduled pay increases for the 2020-21 school year. The board recognized the staff and leadership for their involvement in staying updated on the financial landscape and for asking questions and taking the time to review and vote on this request.

The board also accepted the memorandum of understanding to change the administrative contracts of the following personnel for the purpose of these employees forgoing their scheduled pay increases for the 2020-21 school year – Superintendent William Reichert, Treasurer Tony Meyer, 4-12 Principal Jeff Reese, PreK-3 Principal Ginger Heuker and Technology Coordinator Jim Conley.

Reichert reported a handful of students have opted out of attending in-person classes and, depending on their age, will use an online home school system or work through a Jackson Center staff member who would be their in-house liaison.

The board approved the remote learning plan for the 2020-21 school year to ensure base requirements and expectations are met.

The board approved bus stops and bus routes for the 2020-21 school year and designated the superintendent the responsibility to make changes as needed.

The Board of Education accepted the resignation of elementary aide Marie Angles and approved the employment of elementary aide Peyton Esser, pending the completion of all requirements. It also approved the employment of Esser as a varsity volleyball volunteer assistant, pending the completion of all requirements.

The board approved the employment of Wendy Yinger as a mentor for resident educator Esser.

The board approved the use of certified and classified substitutes approved by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

The Board of Education approved a Community Reinvestment Area agreement with Todd and Emily Raterman for a 15 year tax abatement for the construction of a five unit apartment building with an estimated construction cost of $475,000.

The board approved changes, updates and new policies as recommended by the Ohio School Boards Association in the following policy areas – nondiscrimination; nondiscrimination on the basis of sex; sexual harassment; sexual harassment grievance process; suspension and termination of professional staff members; suspension, demotion and termination of support staff members; permanent exclusion; hazing and bullying; student discipline; student suspension; emergency removal of a student; student expulsion; public complaints about district personnel; and public complaints about district personnel.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 21.