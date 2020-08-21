16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department— on its Facebook page Friday — reported six new COVID-19 cases in the county. The county’s total is 294.

The new cases include one woman in her 20s’ two men in their 60s; one man in his 70s; and one woman in her 80s/

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 167 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 29 cases; Botkins (45306) 14 cases; Conover (45317) 1 case; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 19 cases; Houston (45333) 15 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases; Maplewood (45340) five cases; Minster (45865) 15 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) two cases; and Russia (45363) five cases.

As of Friday, 209 Shelby County residents have recovered, 81 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 8% are first responders./health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) continues to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

Total cases on the county are 381 with 344 confirmed and 37 probable.Total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 35.

A total of 233 women have tested positive, while 148 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight.The total number of people who have recovered is 262. There are 111 current cases.

New cases to report: The 376th case is a 32-year-old man, the 377th case is a 24-year-old woman, the 378th case is a 77-year-old man, the 379th case is a 46-year-old man, the 380th case is a 17-year-old boy, and all are self-isolating at home. The 381st case is a 64-year-old man that is hospitalized. A probable 59-year-old man was switch to a confirmed case due to testing.

Total cases include seven people in the 0-10 age range, 39 in the 10-20 age range, 51 in the 20-30 age range, 56 in the 30-40 age range, 51 in the 40-50 age range, 65 in the 50-60 age range, 41 in the 60-70 age range, 25 in the 70-80 age range, 31 in the 80-90 age range, 14 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 157 cases in St. Marys; 99 cases in Wapakoneta; 39 cases in Minster; 38 cases in New Bremen; 24 cases in Cridersville; 11 cases in Waynesfield; three cases in Botkins; four cases in New Knoxville; one case in New Hampshire; one case in Uniopolis; two in St. Johns; and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 974 positive cases. Miami County has had 102 total hospitalizations, and 40 deaths. There are 756 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 516 positive cases with 61 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths, and 422 people have recovered. There are 61 active cases with 10 new cases reported Friday.

Logan County has had 213 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 137 recovered cases, 75 active cases and seven current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 113,046 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 12,719 have been hospitalized with 2,864 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,955 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 92,736 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.